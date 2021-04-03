Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s traded shares stood at 258,298 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.07, to imply an increase of 4.14% or $0.44 in intraday trading. The RTLR share’s 52-week high remains $11.8, putting it -6.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.45. The company has a valuation of $1.65 Billion, with an average of 211.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 344.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RTLR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) trade information

After registering a 4.14% upside in the last session, Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.12 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.85%, and -1.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.77%. Short interest in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw shorts transact 380.77 Million shares and set a 1.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.33, implying an increase of 11.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RTLR has been trading 35.5% off suggested target high and -9.67% from its likely low.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rattler Midstream LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) shares are +86.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.84% against 11.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -25% this quarter before jumping 360% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -1.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $99.28 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $105.39 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $129.4 Million and $86.52 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -23.3% before jumping 21.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 15.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40% annually.

RTLR Dividends

Rattler Midstream LP has its next earnings report out on May 04, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rattler Midstream LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0.8, with the share yield ticking at 7.75% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s Major holders

Rattler Midstream LP insiders hold 3.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.25% of the shares at 89.47% float percentage. In total, 81 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cardinal Capital Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.3 Million shares (or 7.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.26 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 3.22 Million shares, or about 7.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $30.57 Million.

We also have Income Fund of America Inc and Ivy Mid Cap Income Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Income Fund of America Inc holds roughly 2,859,750 shares. This is just over 6.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.06 Million, or 4.95% of the shares, all valued at about $19.51 Million.