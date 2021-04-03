Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)’s traded shares stood at 1,060,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.35, to imply an increase of 5.08% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The APTS share’s 52-week high remains $10.97, putting it -5.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.01. The company has a valuation of $517.44 Million, with an average of 342.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 475.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APTS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.7.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.15, implying a decline of -11.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APTS has been trading 6.28% off suggested target high and -22.71% from its likely low.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) shares are +91.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.02% against -2.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 84.2% this quarter before jumping 31.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -7.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $115.61 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $115.44 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $131.1 Million and $125.02 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -11.8% before falling -7.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -48.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -154.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7% annually.

APTS Dividends

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 14, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.7, with the share yield ticking at 7.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 7.68%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)’s Major holders

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. insiders hold 2.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.74% of the shares at 54.22% float percentage. In total, 225 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.85 Million shares (or 9.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.52 Million shares, or about 7.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $26.07 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW Premium Yld Equity REIT ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 2,101,692 shares. This is just over 4.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.35 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 Million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about $11.45 Million.