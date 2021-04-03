Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s traded shares stood at 534,344 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.07, to imply an increase of 1.63% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The PLAB share’s 52-week high remains $13.47, putting it -3.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.64. The company has a valuation of $815.13 Million, with an average of 536.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 499.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Photronics, Inc. (PLAB), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PLAB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) trade information

After registering a 1.63% upside in the last session, Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.09 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.28%, and 7.4% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.11%. Short interest in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) saw shorts transact 2.36 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.67, implying an increase of 27.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLAB has been trading 45.37% off suggested target high and -0.54% from its likely low.

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Photronics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) shares are +31.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.31% against 37.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 70% this quarter before jumping 23.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 19.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s Major holders

Photronics, Inc. insiders hold 3.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.54% of the shares at 95.66% float percentage. In total, 277 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.33 Million shares (or 16.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $115.27 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 5.23 Million shares, or about 8.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $58.41 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4,394,597 shares. This is just over 6.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.74 Million, or 2.75% of the shares, all valued at about $19.44 Million.