PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s traded shares stood at 657,563 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.97, to imply an increase of 4.56% or $1.57 in intraday trading. The PDCE share’s 52-week high remains $42.79, putting it -18.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.24. The company has a valuation of $3.43 Billion, with an average of 1.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PDCE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.76.

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) trade information

After registering a 4.56% upside in the last session, PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $36.26 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.47%, and -1.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 75.21%. Short interest in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) saw shorts transact 7.38 Million shares and set a 6.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.38, implying an increase of 28.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $33 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PDCE has been trading 66.81% off suggested target high and -8.26% from its likely low.

PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PDC Energy, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) shares are +190.2% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.25% against 7.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 109.4% this quarter before jumping 557.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $379.2 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $429.04 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $757.03 Million and $251.96 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -49.9% before jumping 70.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -33.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -733% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 27.2% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s Major holders

PDC Energy, Inc. insiders hold 1.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.34% of the shares at 106.85% float percentage. In total, 331 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.03 Million shares (or 16.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $329.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.25 Million shares, or about 10.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $210.52 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 6,672,591 shares. This is just over 6.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $233.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.86 Million, or 2.87% of the shares, all valued at about $58.71 Million.