Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)’s traded shares stood at 211,280 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.88, to imply an increase of 1.02% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The PTVE share’s 52-week high remains $19.61, putting it -41.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.4. The company has a valuation of $2.46 Billion, with an average of 358.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 530.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PTVE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) trade information

After registering a 1.02% upside in the last session, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.89 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 6.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.58%, and -0.79% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -23.48%. Short interest in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) saw shorts transact 1.35 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.43, implying an increase of 18.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTVE has been trading 36.89% off suggested target high and 0.86% from its likely low.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 950% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 54.1% annually.

PTVE Dividends

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 25, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 2.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)’s Major holders

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. insiders hold 75.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.55% of the shares at 93.6% float percentage. In total, 97 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nuveen Asset Management. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.53 Million shares (or 5.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $172.8 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 6.15 Million shares, or about 3.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $111.53 Million.

We also have College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and College Retirement Equities Fund-Global Equities Account as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account holds roughly 6,194,289 shares. This is just over 3.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $112.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.64 Million, or 1.49% of the shares, all valued at about $47.9 Million.