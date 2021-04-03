Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s traded shares stood at 293,135 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.39, to imply an increase of 3.65% or $1.21 in intraday trading. The OLMA share’s 52-week high remains $60.27, putting it -75.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.74. The company has a valuation of $1.3 Billion, with an average of 197.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 152.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OLMA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.67, implying an increase of 79.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OLMA has been trading 103.55% off suggested target high and 59.93% from its likely low.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -455.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s Major holders

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 9.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.45% of the shares at 96.78% float percentage. In total, 69 institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.66 Million shares (or 16.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $320.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Logos Global Management LP with 3.74 Million shares, or about 9.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $180.01 Million.

We also have BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds roughly 412,662 shares. This is just over 1.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 318.3 Thousand, or 0.79% of the shares, all valued at about $15.3 Million.