TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)’s traded shares stood at 1,050,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.4, to imply an increase of 1.79% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The TRTX share’s 52-week high remains $12.03, putting it -5.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.45. The company has a valuation of $876.61 Million, with an average of 338.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 363.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TRTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) trade information

After registering a 1.79% upside in the last session, TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.55 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 1.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.2%, and 4.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.34%. Short interest in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) saw shorts transact 879.39 Million shares and set a 2.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.83, implying an increase of 3.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRTX has been trading 14.04% off suggested target high and -12.28% from its likely low.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) shares are +36.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -167.63% against -1.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 110.9% this quarter before jumping 8.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -15% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $38.67 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $42.28 Million and $32.64 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -8.5% before jumping 14.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -217.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

TRTX Dividends

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 14, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.8, with the share yield ticking at 7.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)’s Major holders

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. insiders hold 11.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.28% of the shares at 93.75% float percentage. In total, 182 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.18 Million shares (or 9.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.72 Million shares, or about 7.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $60.73 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,729,859 shares. This is just over 2.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.37 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.54 Million, or 2% of the shares, all valued at about $16.05 Million.