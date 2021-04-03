Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s traded shares stood at 377,126 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58.28, to imply an increase of 0.9% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The SPT share’s 52-week high remains $82.47, putting it -41.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.9. The company has a valuation of $3.11 Billion, with an average of 533.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 651.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SPT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

After registering a 0.9% upside in the last session, Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $61.39 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 5.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.18%, and -19.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.34%. Short interest in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) saw shorts transact 1.25 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $84, implying an increase of 44.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $77 and $94 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPT has been trading 61.29% off suggested target high and 32.12% from its likely low.

Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sprout Social, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) shares are +51.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.5% against 4.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.6% this quarter before jumping 9.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $39.73 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $41.33 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.54 Million and $31.18 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.1% before jumping 32.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 48.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

Sprout Social, Inc. insiders hold 17.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.87% of the shares at 110.82% float percentage. In total, 252 institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.09 Million shares (or 7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $140.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.63 Million shares, or about 5.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $119.44 Million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 962,653 shares. This is just over 2.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 960.94 Thousand, or 2.18% of the shares, all valued at about $43.64 Million.