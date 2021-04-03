Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s traded shares stood at 502,212 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.45, to imply an increase of 7.02% or $2.85 in intraday trading. The POSH share’s 52-week high remains $104.98, putting it -141.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +15.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.59. The company has a valuation of $3.05 Billion, with an average of 568.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Poshmark, Inc. (POSH), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give POSH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.42.

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.5, implying an increase of 55.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $52 and $85 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, POSH has been trading 95.63% off suggested target high and 19.68% from its likely low.

Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 108.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

We also have Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 226,220 shares. This is just over 2.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.79 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 137.8 Thousand, or 1.24% of the shares, all valued at about $8Million.