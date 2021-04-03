Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY)’s traded shares stood at 3,160,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.22, to imply a decline of -1.61% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The FURY share’s 52-week high remains $3.9407, putting it -223.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +11.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $142.26 Million, with an average of 307.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 569.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FURY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.57, implying an increase of 110.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.4 and $2.7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FURY has been trading 121.31% off suggested target high and 96.72% from its likely low.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY)’s Major holders

Fury Gold Mines Limited insiders hold 14.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.44% of the shares at 9.86% float percentage. In total, 34 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.63 Million shares (or 2.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ingalls & Snyder with 2.2 Million shares, or about 1.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.16 Million.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund, Inc. and ETF Series Solutions-AI Powered International Equity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund, Inc. holds roughly 2,245,933 shares. This is just over 1.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.7 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.56 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $10.88 Thousand.