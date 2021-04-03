Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s traded shares stood at 548,675 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.32, to imply an increase of 3.11% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The CMCM share’s 52-week high remains $5, putting it -115.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.64. The company has a valuation of $323.19 Million, with an average of 1.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CMCM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) trade information

After registering a 3.11% upside in the last session, Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.37- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 2.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.5%, and -20.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.89%. Short interest in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) saw shorts transact 1.03 Million shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $198.7 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $199.44 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $237.5 Million and $75.75 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -16.3% before jumping 163.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.65% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -47.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.39% annually.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s Major holders

Cheetah Mobile Inc. insiders hold 11.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.07% of the shares at 14.76% float percentage. In total, 35 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 888.37 Thousand shares (or 2.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with 811.02 Thousand shares, or about 1.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.46 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ETF Managers Tr-Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF holds roughly 355,857 shares. This is just over 0.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $640.54 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 222.47 Thousand, or 0.51% of the shares, all valued at about $471.63 Thousand.