Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)’s traded shares stood at 295,639 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.81, to imply a decline of -1.31% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The ARKO share’s 52-week high remains $11.15, putting it -13.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.58. The company has a valuation of $1.22 Billion, with an average of 1.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 684.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Arko Corp. (ARKO), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARKO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.33, implying an increase of 25.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARKO has been trading 32.52% off suggested target high and 22.32% from its likely low.

Arko Corp. (ARKO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 21.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)’s Major holders

Arko Corp. insiders hold 36.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.51% of the shares at 73.42% float percentage. In total, 53 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 24.74 Million shares (or 19.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $222.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ion Asset Management Limited with 6Million shares, or about 4.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $54Million.

We also have American Century Small Cap Growth Fund and DFA Continental Small Company Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arko Corp. (ARKO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, American Century Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 551,520 shares. This is just over 0.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 135.43 Thousand, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about $1.25 Million.