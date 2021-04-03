Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)’s traded shares stood at 148,356 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $269.46, to imply an increase of 1.76% or $4.67 in intraday trading. The AMED share’s 52-week high remains $325.12, putting it -20.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $165.42. The company has a valuation of $8.85 Billion, with an average of 239.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 202.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Amedisys, Inc. (AMED), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMED a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.43.

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) trade information

After registering a 1.76% upside in the last session, Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $274.3 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 1.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.63%, and 5.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.14%. Short interest in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) saw shorts transact 531.68 Million shares and set a 2.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $329, implying an increase of 22.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $300 and $340 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMED has been trading 26.18% off suggested target high and 11.33% from its likely low.

Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amedisys, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) shares are +13.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3.93% against -2.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.2% this quarter before jumping 13.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $544.86 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $563.49 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $491.69 Million and $485.06 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.8% before jumping 16.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 128.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 43.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.26% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)’s Major holders

Amedisys, Inc. insiders hold 3.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.29% of the shares at 92.58% float percentage. In total, 552 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.98 Million shares (or 12.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.17 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.03 Million shares, or about 9.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $887.95 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 916,217 shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $268.75 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 861.7 Thousand, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about $218.56 Million.