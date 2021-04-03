Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)’s traded shares stood at 211,936 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.16, to imply an increase of 0.79% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The AVO share’s 52-week high remains $22.19, putting it -15.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.75. The company has a valuation of $1.35 Billion, with an average of 252.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 195.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AVO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) trade information

After registering a 0.79% upside in the last session, Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.48 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 6.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.63%, and -10.55% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 27.31%. Short interest in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) saw shorts transact 546.6 Million shares and set a 2.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24, implying an increase of 25.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVO has been trading 40.92% off suggested target high and 14.82% from its likely low.

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -60.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.7% annually.

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)’s Major holders

Mission Produce, Inc. insiders hold 47.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.82% of the shares at 18.85% float percentage. In total, 89 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nuance Investments, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.38 Million shares (or 1.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.72 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Stephens Investment Management Group with 717.9 Thousand shares, or about 1.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $10.8 Million.

We also have Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd holds roughly 828,645 shares. This is just over 1.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.93 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 253.18 Thousand, or 0.36% of the shares, all valued at about $3.81 Million.