Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MELI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) trade information

After registering a 2.61% upside in the last session, MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1,570 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 3.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.7%, and -11.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.83%. Short interest in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) saw shorts transact 1.32 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1925.91, implying an increase of 27.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1075 and $2500 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MELI has been trading 65.51% off suggested target high and -28.83% from its likely low.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MercadoLibre, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) shares are +39.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2675% against 15.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 131.8% this quarter before falling -70.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.12 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.29 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $652.09 Million and $759.53 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 72.1% before jumping 70.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 99.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.5% annually.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s Major holders

MercadoLibre, Inc. insiders hold 8.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.93% of the shares at 92.54% float percentage. In total, 1295 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.75 Million shares (or 9.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.96 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 2.89 Million shares, or about 5.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $4.83 Billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 2,637,766 shares. This is just over 5.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.42 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.91 Million, or 3.83% of the shares, all valued at about $2.96 Billion.