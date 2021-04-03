Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s traded shares stood at 605,016 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.92, to imply a decline of -0.08% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The MTLS share’s 52-week high remains $87.4, putting it -143.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.35. The company has a valuation of $1.95 Billion, with an average of 626.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 592.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Materialise NV (MTLS), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MTLS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) trade information

After registering a -0.08% downside in the last session, Materialise NV (MTLS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $40.67 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 11.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.19%, and -21.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.74%. Short interest in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) saw shorts transact 1.04 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Materialise NV (MTLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Materialise NV share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Materialise NV (MTLS) shares are -2.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.57% against -0.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 60% this quarter before jumping 40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $50.38 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $52.9 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $46.24 Million and $48.63 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.9% before jumping 8.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -553% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s Major holders

Materialise NV insiders hold 3.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.15% of the shares at 33.25% float percentage. In total, 102 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.56 Million shares (or 16.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $464.26 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 3.15 Million shares, or about 6.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $171.03 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Materialise NV (MTLS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 5,509,499 shares. This is just over 10.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $250.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.1 Million, or 5.92% of the shares, all valued at about $105.31 Million.