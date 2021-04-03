MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s traded shares stood at 232,280 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $520.28, to imply an increase of 4.49% or $22.36 in intraday trading. The MKTX share’s 52-week high remains $606.45, putting it -16.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $343.35. The company has a valuation of $19.77 Billion, with an average of 267.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 291.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MKTX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.15.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) trade information

After registering a 4.49% upside in the last session, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $526.6 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 1.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.53%, and -10.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.81%. Short interest in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) saw shorts transact 550.98 Million shares and set a 1.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $582.92, implying an increase of 12.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $526 and $670 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MKTX has been trading 28.78% off suggested target high and 1.1% from its likely low.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MarketAxess Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) shares are +8.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.68% against 5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.7% this quarter before falling -1.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $194.63 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $198.32 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $167.44 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 45.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.47% annually.

MKTX Dividends

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 28, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.64, with the share yield ticking at 0.53% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.61%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s Major holders

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. insiders hold 2.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.73% of the shares at 97.43% float percentage. In total, 895 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.17 Million shares (or 10.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.38 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.44 Million shares, or about 9.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.96 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,019,930 shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $581.93 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 939.7 Thousand, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about $508.15 Million.