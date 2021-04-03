Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s traded shares stood at 1,060,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.9. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.24, to imply an increase of 3.18% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The MANU share’s 52-week high remains $20.22, putting it -24.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +18.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.28. The company has a valuation of $2.65 Billion, with an average of 597.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 256.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Manchester United plc (MANU), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MANU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) trade information

After registering a 3.18% upside in the last session, Manchester United plc (MANU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.72 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 2.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.39%, and -14.03% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -2.99%. Short interest in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw shorts transact 897.56 Million shares and set a 3.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.56, implying a decline of -4.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.2 and $15.92 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MANU has been trading -1.97% off suggested target high and -6.4% from its likely low.

Manchester United plc (MANU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Manchester United plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Manchester United plc (MANU) shares are +11.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -110% against 30%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 122.6% this quarter before jumping 67.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.91% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -181.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.43% annually.

MANU Dividends

Manchester United plc has its next earnings report out between May 19 and May 24, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Manchester United plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.18, with the share yield ticking at 1.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.02%.

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s Major holders

Manchester United plc insiders hold 14.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.36% of the shares at 102.6% float percentage. In total, 83 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lindsell Train Limited. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.57 Million shares (or 29.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $193.63 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BAMCO Inc. with 11.36 Million shares, or about 29.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $190.15 Million.

We also have Baron Partners Fund and Baron Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Manchester United plc (MANU) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Baron Partners Fund holds roughly 5,000,000 shares. This is just over 12.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $83.7 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.3 Million, or 11.04% of the shares, all valued at about $71.98 Million.