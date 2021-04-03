LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)’s traded shares stood at 306,429 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $73.44, to imply a decline of -0.39% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The LIVN share’s 52-week high remains $83.2, putting it -13.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $41.07. The company has a valuation of $3.57 Billion, with an average of 373.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 513.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for LivaNova PLC (LIVN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LIVN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) trade information

After registering a -0.39% downside in the last session, LivaNova PLC (LIVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $76.39 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 3.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.55%, and -4.3% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 10.92%. Short interest in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) saw shorts transact 2.53 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $83.33, implying an increase of 13.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $80 and $86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LIVN has been trading 17.1% off suggested target high and 8.93% from its likely low.

LivaNova PLC (LIVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LivaNova PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LivaNova PLC (LIVN) shares are +62.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.77% against 22.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -54.5% this quarter before jumping 326.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $232.3 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $248.06 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $242.4 Million and $169.73 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -4.2% before jumping 46.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -50.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -119.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.5% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)’s Major holders

LivaNova PLC insiders hold 0.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.87% of the shares at 104.45% float percentage. In total, 318 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.21 Million shares (or 12.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $411.19 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 3.96 Million shares, or about 8.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $261.97 Million.

We also have Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LivaNova PLC (LIVN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio holds roughly 1,427,640 shares. This is just over 2.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $94.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.28 Million, or 2.63% of the shares, all valued at about $99.34 Million.