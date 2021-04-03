International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s traded shares stood at 3,200,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.08, to imply a decline of -1.55% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The INSW share’s 52-week high remains $29.3, putting it -53.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.44. The company has a valuation of $534.52 Million, with an average of 277.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 211.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for International Seaways, Inc. (INSW), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give INSW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.6.

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) trade information

After registering a -1.55% downside in the last session, International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.91 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 8.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.47%, and 8.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.84%. Short interest in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) saw shorts transact 1.13 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.29, implying an increase of 37.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INSW has been trading 83.44% off suggested target high and -5.66% from its likely low.

International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing International Seaways, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) shares are +30.6% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -117.31% against 11.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -140.3% this quarter before falling -125.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -37.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -586.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

INSW Dividends

International Seaways, Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 12, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. International Seaways, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 1.31% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s Major holders

International Seaways, Inc. insiders hold 1.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.04% of the shares at 99.43% float percentage. In total, 172 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4Million shares (or 14.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with 2.19 Million shares, or about 7.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $35.74 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 963,346 shares. This is just over 3.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 867.2 Thousand, or 3.1% of the shares, all valued at about $13.88 Million.