Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC)’s traded shares stood at 246,371 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.25, to imply an increase of 0.57% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The HWCC share’s 52-week high remains $5.68, putting it -8.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2. The company has a valuation of $88.64 Million, with an average of 1.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 279.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HWCC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) trade information

After registering a 0.57% upside in the last session, Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.29- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 0.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.38%, and 28.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 88.17%. Short interest in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) saw shorts transact 101.05 Million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 52.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HWCC has been trading 52.38% off suggested target high and 52.38% from its likely low.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $84.8 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $85Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $78.71 Million and $75.65 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.7% before jumping 12.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -52.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -594.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC)’s Major holders

Houston Wire & Cable Company insiders hold 7.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.55% of the shares at 70.81% float percentage. In total, 46 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nierenberg Investment Management Company, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.04 Million shares (or 12.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.7 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 1.6 Million shares, or about 9.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $4.46 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and Royce Value Trust, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds roughly 1,348,500 shares. This is just over 7.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 877.36 Thousand, or 5.2% of the shares, all valued at about $2.45 Million.