Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s traded shares stood at 526,381 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.59, to imply an increase of 0.56% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The HOLI share’s 52-week high remains $16.31, putting it -29.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +21.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.83. The company has a valuation of $766.17 Million, with an average of 609.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 323.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HOLI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.44.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) trade information

After registering a 0.56% upside in the last session, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.13 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 4.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.33%, and -17.28% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -14.3%. Short interest in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw shorts transact 294.06 Million shares and set a 0.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.24, implying an increase of 52.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HOLI has been trading 74.74% off suggested target high and 19.14% from its likely low.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) shares are +13.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.06% against 9.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 91.3% this quarter before jumping 1000% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -36.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.83% annually.

HOLI Dividends

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has its next earnings report out between May 12 and May 17, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 1.6% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s Major holders

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. insiders hold 9.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.69% of the shares at 96.75% float percentage. In total, 138 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Davis Selected Advisers, LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.09 Million shares (or 11.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $104.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Prudential PLC with 4.64 Million shares, or about 7.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $68.12 Million.

We also have Davis Global Fund and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Davis Global Fund holds roughly 1,796,296 shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.63 Million, or 2.7% of the shares, all valued at about $24.58 Million.