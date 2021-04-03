Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)’s traded shares stood at 1,050,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.41, to imply an increase of 0.82% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The HTH share’s 52-week high remains $39.6, putting it -15.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.8. The company has a valuation of $2.83 Billion, with an average of 503.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 999.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HTH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.97.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) trade information

After registering a 0.82% upside in the last session, Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $35.18 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 2.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.23%, and 0.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.08%. Short interest in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) saw shorts transact 3.45 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.2, implying a decline of -0.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HTH has been trading 16.25% off suggested target high and -9.91% from its likely low.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hilltop Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) shares are +67.2% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -36.46% against 11.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 76.4% this quarter before falling -35.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -6.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $102.76 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $98.58 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $110.34 Million and $104.56 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -6.9% before falling -5.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 100.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

HTH Dividends

Hilltop Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 28 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.4% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)’s Major holders

Hilltop Holdings Inc. insiders hold 23.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.35% of the shares at 81.54% float percentage. In total, 279 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.16 Million shares (or 7.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $169.57 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 5.14 Million shares, or about 6.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $141.29 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3,686,133 shares. This is just over 4.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $121.79 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.84 Million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about $50.55 Million.