Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)’s traded shares stood at 1,070,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.48, to imply an increase of 4.73% or $1.06 in intraday trading. The HESM share’s 52-week high remains $23.69, putting it -0.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.25. The company has a valuation of $586.32 Million, with an average of 213.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 196.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Hess Midstream LP (HESM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HESM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.42.

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) trade information

After registering a 4.73% upside in the last session, Hess Midstream LP (HESM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.69 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.13%, and 4.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.98%. Short interest in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) saw shorts transact 485.89 Million shares and set a 2.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25, implying an increase of 6.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HESM has been trading 19.25% off suggested target high and -6.3% from its likely low.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hess Midstream LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hess Midstream LP (HESM) shares are +55.5% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.63% against 2.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 20% this quarter before jumping 44.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 8.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.1% annually.

HESM Dividends

Hess Midstream LP has its next earnings report out between May 05 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hess Midstream LP has a forward dividend ratio of 1.79, with the share yield ticking at 8.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)’s Major holders

Hess Midstream LP insiders hold 14.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.63% of the shares at 73.07% float percentage. In total, 87 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.69 Million shares (or 14.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 680.94 Thousand shares, or about 3.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $13.33 Million.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Alpha as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hess Midstream LP (HESM) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 holds roughly 1,768,495 shares. This is just over 9.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.89 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 694.09 Thousand, or 3.85% of the shares, all valued at about $12.51 Million.