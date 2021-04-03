Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s traded shares stood at 265,762 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.2, to imply a decline of -0.16% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The HTBK share’s 52-week high remains $12.32, putting it -0.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.13. The company has a valuation of $731.02 Million, with an average of 289.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 362.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HTBK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) trade information

After registering a -0.16% downside in the last session, Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.32 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 0.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.81%, and 25.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.54%. Short interest in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) saw shorts transact 810.12 Million shares and set a 2.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.6, implying a decline of -4.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HTBK has been trading 6.56% off suggested target high and -18.03% from its likely low.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Heritage Commerce Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) shares are +83.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.52% against 13.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 466.7% this quarter before falling -11.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -3.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $34.67 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.89 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $38.58 Million and $36.87 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -10.1% before falling -8.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -30.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

HTBK Dividends

Heritage Commerce Corp has its next earnings report out between April 21 and April 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Heritage Commerce Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.52, with the share yield ticking at 4.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.81%.

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s Major holders

Heritage Commerce Corp insiders hold 4.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.04% of the shares at 74.06% float percentage. In total, 178 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.95 Million shares (or 11.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.83 Million shares, or about 8.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $42.84 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund holds roughly 2,280,262 shares. This is just over 3.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.23 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.55 Million, or 2.59% of the shares, all valued at about $13.75 Million.