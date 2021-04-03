Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s traded shares stood at 326,601 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.17, to imply an increase of 2.99% or $1.4 in intraday trading. The HCAT share’s 52-week high remains $55.07, putting it -14.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.62. The company has a valuation of $2.12 Billion, with an average of 314.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 460.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HCAT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) trade information

After registering a 2.99% upside in the last session, Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $48.23 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.06%, and -0.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.66%. Short interest in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) saw shorts transact 5.71 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.23, implying an increase of 14.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $52 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HCAT has been trading 24.56% off suggested target high and 7.95% from its likely low.

Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Health Catalyst, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT) shares are +31.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25% against 12.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.5% this quarter before jumping 6.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $54.46 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $55.01 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $43.47 Million and $42.14 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.3% before jumping 30.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 77.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s Major holders

Health Catalyst, Inc. insiders hold 4.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.66% of the shares at 101.52% float percentage. In total, 247 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.88 Million shares (or 6.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $125.57 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 2.88 Million shares, or about 6.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $125.48 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 3,295,737 shares. This is just over 7.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $143.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.29 Million, or 2.93% of the shares, all valued at about $64.06 Million.