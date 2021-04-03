Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s traded shares stood at 244,938 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.71, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The GNCA share’s 52-week high remains $5.75, putting it -112.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.57. The company has a valuation of $145.04 Million, with an average of 313.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 596.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA), translating to a mean rating of 1.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GNCA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.87- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 5.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.37%, and -11.73% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 11.98%. Short interest in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) saw shorts transact 1.67 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.48, implying an increase of 139.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.4 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNCA has been trading 232.1% off suggested target high and 62.36% from its likely low.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 41.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 47.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s Major holders

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 7.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.54% of the shares at 67.9% float percentage. In total, 47 institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.38 Million shares (or 19.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 5.08 Million shares, or about 9.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $12.3 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,292,641 shares. This is just over 2.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.13 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 255.95 Thousand, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about $619.4 Thousand.