Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s traded shares stood at 1,030,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.4, to imply an increase of 0.64% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The GEL share’s 52-week high remains $12.08, putting it -28.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.49. The company has a valuation of $1.15 Billion, with an average of 640.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GEL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) trade information

After registering a 0.64% upside in the last session, Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.56- this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 1.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.18%, and 8.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.37%. Short interest in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) saw shorts transact 2.32 Million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.67, implying an increase of 13.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GEL has been trading 38.3% off suggested target high and -14.89% from its likely low.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Genesis Energy, L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) shares are +108.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -89.28% against 10.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -140% this quarter before jumping 100.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -0.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $411.36 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $422.28 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $539.92 Million and $388.47 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -23.8% before jumping 8.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 102.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 44.1% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

GEL Dividends

Genesis Energy, L.P. has its next earnings report out between May 04 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.6, with the share yield ticking at 6.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 11.5%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s Major holders

Genesis Energy, L.P. insiders hold 12.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.77% of the shares at 75.57% float percentage. In total, 125 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.28 Million shares (or 12.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $94.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alps Advisors Inc. with 13.75 Million shares, or about 11.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $85.39 Million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 13,466,408 shares. This is just over 10.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $86.59 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.4 Million, or 6.85% of the shares, all valued at about $53.99 Million.