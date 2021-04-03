Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s traded shares stood at 231,983 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.04, to imply an increase of 0.32% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The RVNC share’s 52-week high remains $34.62, putting it -23.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.23. The company has a valuation of $2Billion, with an average of 502.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 472.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RVNC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.11.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) trade information

After registering a 0.32% upside in the last session, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.91 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 3.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.9%, and 4.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.06%. Short interest in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) saw shorts transact 3.55 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.8, implying an increase of 34.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RVNC has been trading 96.15% off suggested target high and -7.28% from its likely low.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Revance Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) shares are +11.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.17% against 7.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.5% this quarter before jumping 4.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 433.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $10.87 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.05 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $58Million and $299Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18641.4% before jumping 4599% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -32.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.6% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s Major holders

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 2.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.26% of the shares at 79.52% float percentage. In total, 237 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.01 Million shares (or 7.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $142.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 4.33 Million shares, or about 6.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $122.6 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 3,291,900 shares. This is just over 4.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $93.29 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.78 Million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about $50.37 Million.