Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s traded shares stood at 240,181 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.96, to imply a decline of -1.99% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The PBTS share’s 52-week high remains $9.65, putting it -226.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.75. The company has a valuation of $138.25 Million, with an average of 125.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 393.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PBTS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

After registering a -1.99% downside in the last session, Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.50- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 15.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.33%, and -21.07% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 25.96%. Short interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw shorts transact 41.94 Million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 136.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBTS has been trading 136.49% off suggested target high and 136.49% from its likely low.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -855.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. insiders hold 13.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.16% of the shares at 0.18% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 26.2 Thousand shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.57 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 3.99 Thousand shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $9.37 Thousand.