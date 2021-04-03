Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)’s traded shares stood at 3,170,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.7. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $57.57, to imply a decline of -0.07% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The PFGC share’s 52-week high remains $59.89, putting it -4.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.63. The company has a valuation of $7.71 Billion, with an average of 1.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 840.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PFGC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) trade information

After registering a -0.07% downside in the last session, Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $58.76 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 2.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.42%, and 2.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.92%. Short interest in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) saw shorts transact 3.05 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.44, implying an increase of 4.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $51 and $66 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PFGC has been trading 14.64% off suggested target high and -11.41% from its likely low.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Performance Food Group Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) shares are +66.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 82.86% against -2.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -51.7% this quarter before jumping 148.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $7.01 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.52 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7Billion and $5.77 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.2% before jumping 30.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -29% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -163.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 64.04% annually.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)’s Major holders

Performance Food Group Company insiders hold 2.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.72% of the shares at 102.01% float percentage. In total, 353 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 18.29 Million shares (or 13.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $870.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 14.91 Million shares, or about 11.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $709.78 Million.

We also have Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 3,829,189 shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $182.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.76 Million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about $179.03 Million.