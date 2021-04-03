Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)’s traded shares stood at 249,621 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.71, to imply an increase of 1.54% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The ATSG share’s 52-week high remains $32.43, putting it -9.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.98. The company has a valuation of $1.8 Billion, with an average of 412.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 502.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATSG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

After registering a 1.54% upside in the last session, Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.86 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 0.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.25%, and 11.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.2%. Short interest in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) saw shorts transact 2.13 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.83, implying an increase of 17.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31 and $38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATSG has been trading 27.9% off suggested target high and 4.34% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing Air Transport Services Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) shares are +18.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -3.49% against -12.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -37.2% this quarter before falling -27.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $406.68 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $424.11 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $389.28 Million and $367.65 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.5% before jumping 15.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -51.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.5% annually.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)’s Major holders

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. insiders hold 2.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.49% of the shares at 95.91% float percentage. In total, 239 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.69 Million shares (or 11.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $209.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is River Road Asset Management, LLC with 6.59 Million shares, or about 11.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $206.44 Million.

We also have U.S. Global Airline ETF and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, U.S. Global Airline ETF holds roughly 2,976,576 shares. This is just over 5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $93.29 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.98 Million, or 5% of the shares, all valued at about $93.29 Million.