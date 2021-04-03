East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s traded shares stood at 752,303 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $74.49, to imply an increase of 0.93% or $0.69 in intraday trading. The EWBC share’s 52-week high remains $82.53, putting it -10.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.55. The company has a valuation of $10.55 Billion, with an average of 1.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 963.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EWBC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.22.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) trade information

After registering a 0.93% upside in the last session, East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $75.49 this Tuesday, Mar 30, jumping 1.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.61%, and -0.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.89%. Short interest in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) saw shorts transact 1.82 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $81.45, implying an increase of 9.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $58 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EWBC has been trading 34.25% off suggested target high and -22.14% from its likely low.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing East West Bancorp, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) shares are +127.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.91% against 13.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 22% this quarter before jumping 78.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $354.1 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $358.67 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $362.71 Million and $343.77 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -2.4% before jumping 4.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -13.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

EWBC Dividends

East West Bancorp, Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.32, with the share yield ticking at 1.79% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.97%.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s Major holders

East West Bancorp, Inc. insiders hold 0.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.6% of the shares at 92.34% float percentage. In total, 466 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.14 Million shares (or 9.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $666.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 12.1 Million shares, or about 8.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $613.54 Million.

We also have American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 4,962,913 shares. This is just over 3.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $251.67 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.98 Million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about $201.59 Million.