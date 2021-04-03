Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s traded shares stood at 239,887 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.99, to imply a decline of -5.61% or -$0.95 in intraday trading. The DLTH share’s 52-week high remains $17.73, putting it -10.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.21. The company has a valuation of $526.27 Million, with an average of 359.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 259.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DLTH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) trade information

After registering a -5.61% downside in the last session, Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.73 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 9.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.06%, and 10.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.42%. Short interest in Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) saw shorts transact 1.86 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.5, implying an increase of 28.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DLTH has been trading 37.59% off suggested target high and 18.82% from its likely low.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Duluth Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) shares are +30.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 64.29% against 14.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.4% this quarter before falling -77.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -9.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -18.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s Major holders

Duluth Holdings Inc. insiders hold 32.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.83% of the shares at 41.27% float percentage. In total, 146 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.36 Million shares (or 4.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. with 1.03 Million shares, or about 3.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $10.93 Million.

We also have Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund and Thrivent Moderately Aggressive Allocation Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund holds roughly 350,000 shares. This is just over 1.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.7 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 323.41 Thousand, or 1.09% of the shares, all valued at about $3.42 Million.