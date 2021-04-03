Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)’s traded shares stood at 1,030,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.6, to imply an increase of 0.94% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The CLNC share’s 52-week high remains $9.54, putting it -10.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.84. The company has a valuation of $1.12 Billion, with an average of 404.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 437.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLNC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) trade information

After registering a 0.94% upside in the last session, Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.94- this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 3.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.58%, and 2.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.67%. Short interest in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) saw shorts transact 881.58 Million shares and set a 2.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 16.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLNC has been trading 16.28% off suggested target high and 16.28% from its likely low.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) shares are +75.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.25% against -2.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 88.9% this quarter before jumping 109.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -25.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -45.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 14.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CLNC Dividends

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 05 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 4.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)’s Major holders

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. insiders hold 1.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.77% of the shares at 68.59% float percentage. In total, 218 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.12 Million shares (or 6.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $60.93 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.3 Million shares, or about 5.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $54.78 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,263,232 shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.97 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.15 Million, or 1.66% of the shares, all valued at about $17.77 Million.