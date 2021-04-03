Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)’s traded shares stood at 1,060,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.86, to imply an increase of 2.56% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The CWEN share’s 52-week high remains $37.23, putting it -29% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.56. The company has a valuation of $5.62 Billion, with an average of 910.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 974.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CWEN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) trade information

After registering a 2.56% upside in the last session, Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.87 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.97%, and 0.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.61%. Short interest in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) saw shorts transact 2.5 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.29, implying an increase of 8.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CWEN has been trading 31.67% off suggested target high and -13.37% from its likely low.

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CWEN Dividends

Clearway Energy, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 02, 2020. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.3, with the share yield ticking at 4.61% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.44%.

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)’s Major holders

Clearway Energy, Inc. insiders hold 0.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.18% of the shares at 96.83% float percentage. In total, 306 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8Million shares (or 9.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $255.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.7 Million shares, or about 9.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $245.92 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF holds roughly 4,179,703 shares. This is just over 5.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $114.77 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.39 Million, or 2.92% of the shares, all valued at about $65.56 Million.