Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW)’s traded shares stood at 3,160,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.6, to imply a decline of -0.05% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The CLW share’s 52-week high remains $45.81, putting it -21.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.87. The company has a valuation of $624.34 Million, with an average of 116.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 152.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.87.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) trade information

After registering a -0.05% downside in the last session, Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $38.86 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 3.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.48%, and 5.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.4%. Short interest in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) saw shorts transact 460.29 Million shares and set a 3.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.5, implying an increase of 18.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $41 and $48 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLW has been trading 27.66% off suggested target high and 9.04% from its likely low.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clearwater Paper Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) shares are -0.9% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -52.64% against -1.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.6% this quarter before falling -92.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -3.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $435.33 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $453.67 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $477.9 Million and $477.27 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -8.9% before falling -4.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -44.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW)’s Major holders

Clearwater Paper Corporation insiders hold 3.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.93% of the shares at 93.95% float percentage. In total, 226 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.55 Million shares (or 15.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $96.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 1.78 Million shares, or about 10.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $67.08 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,109,868 shares. This is just over 6.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.07 Million, or 6.47% of the shares, all valued at about $40.56 Million.