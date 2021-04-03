Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s traded shares stood at 530,572 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.2, to imply an increase of 1.91% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The CKPT share’s 52-week high remains $5.376, putting it -68% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $240.68 Million, with an average of 801.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CKPT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

After registering a 1.91% upside in the last session, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.24- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 1.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.31%, and -3.61% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 20.75%. Short interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) saw shorts transact 2.59 Million shares and set a 1.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.25, implying an increase of 376.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CKPT has been trading 525% off suggested target high and 150% from its likely low.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) shares are +19.4% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.95% against 7.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -83.3% this quarter before falling -33.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -28% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $280Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $280Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $972Million and $42Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -71.2% before jumping 566.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 40.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 11.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.14% of the shares at 20.49% float percentage. In total, 88 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.24 Million shares (or 11.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.59 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.38 Million shares, or about 8.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $6.32 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,450,118 shares. This is just over 5.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.32 Million, or 4.56% of the shares, all valued at about $4.23 Million.