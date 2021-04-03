ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)’s traded shares stood at 211,086 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.45, to imply an increase of 3.82% or $0.9 in intraday trading. The ECOM share’s 52-week high remains $28.94, putting it -18.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.04. The company has a valuation of $726.55 Million, with an average of 291.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 331.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ECOM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) trade information

After registering a 3.82% upside in the last session, ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.69 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.56%, and 2.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53%. Short interest in ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) saw shorts transact 730.75 Million shares and set a 2.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.4, implying an increase of 24.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ECOM has been trading 47.24% off suggested target high and -10.02% from its likely low.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $37.43 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.7 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32.03 Million and $36.35 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.9% before jumping 3.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 418.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)’s Major holders

ChannelAdvisor Corporation insiders hold 2.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.23% of the shares at 96.68% float percentage. In total, 200 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.65 Million shares (or 8.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 2.3 Million shares, or about 7.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $36.74 Million.

We also have Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Janus Henderson Venture Fund holds roughly 1,800,218 shares. This is just over 6.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.77 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 Million, or 3.45% of the shares, all valued at about $16.61 Million.