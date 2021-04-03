Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)’s traded shares stood at 1,060,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.23, to imply an increase of 2.06% or $0.55 in intraday trading. The CPF share’s 52-week high remains $27.76, putting it -1.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.68. The company has a valuation of $768.36 Million, with an average of 229.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 215.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CPF a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.47.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) trade information

After registering a 2.06% upside in the last session, Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.26 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.3%, and 16.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.24%. Short interest in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) saw shorts transact 587.63 Million shares and set a 2.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.25, implying a decline of -3.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPF has been trading 10.17% off suggested target high and -19.21% from its likely low.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Central Pacific Financial Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) shares are +100.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.79% against 13.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.1% this quarter before jumping 25.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -0.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $50.33 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50.06 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.83 Million and $49.28 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.2% before jumping 1.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -1.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -35% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

CPF Dividends

Central Pacific Financial Corp. has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.92, with the share yield ticking at 3.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.19%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)’s Major holders

Central Pacific Financial Corp. insiders hold 3.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.45% of the shares at 93.71% float percentage. In total, 240 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.13 Million shares (or 14.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $78.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.82 Million shares, or about 9.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $53.53 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,523,752 shares. This is just over 5.4% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.48 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 776.4 Thousand, or 2.75% of the shares, all valued at about $14.76 Million.