cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD)’s traded shares stood at 3,190,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.98, to imply a decline of -3.86% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The YCBD share’s 52-week high remains $6.83, putting it -71.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.739. The company has a valuation of $208.1 Million, with an average of 338.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YCBD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) trade information

After registering a -3.86% downside in the last session, cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.22- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 5.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.53%, and -1.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.92%. Short interest in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) saw shorts transact 1.96 Million shares and set a 1.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.03, implying an increase of 51.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.1 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YCBD has been trading 101.01% off suggested target high and 3.02% from its likely low.

cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing cbdMD, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) shares are +99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -132.14% against 31.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -108.7% this quarter before jumping 82.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 110.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD)’s Major holders

cbdMD, Inc. insiders hold 38.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.73% of the shares at 30.43% float percentage. In total, 56 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.44 Million shares (or 2.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.25 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.24 Million shares, or about 2.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.67 Million.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds roughly 1,291,668 shares. This is just over 2.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.83 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 Million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about $3.77 Million.