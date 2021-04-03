Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s traded shares stood at 293,306 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.87, to imply a decline of -0.69% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The CATB share’s 52-week high remains $8.59, putting it -199.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $67.21 Million, with an average of 511.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CATB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) trade information

After registering a -0.69% downside in the last session, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.04- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 5.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.33%, and -4.97% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 34.11%. Short interest in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) saw shorts transact 2.73 Million shares and set a 0.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 74.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CATB has been trading 74.22% off suggested target high and 74.22% from its likely low.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 13.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s Major holders

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.9% of the shares at 48.96% float percentage. In total, 85 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.17 Million shares (or 4.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 823.52 Thousand shares, or about 3.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.76 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 514,051 shares. This is just over 2.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 442.26 Thousand, or 1.89% of the shares, all valued at about $1.27 Million.