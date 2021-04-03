Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s traded shares stood at 457,647 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.94, to imply an increase of 10.17% or $3.04 in intraday trading. The CAMT share’s 52-week high remains $33.17, putting it -0.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.65. The company has a valuation of $1.43 Billion, with an average of 166.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 275.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Camtek Ltd. (CAMT), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CAMT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) trade information

After registering a 10.17% upside in the last session, Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $33.17 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.1%, and 10.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 50.34%. Short interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw shorts transact 329.43 Million shares and set a 1.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31, implying a decline of -5.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CAMT has been trading -2.85% off suggested target high and -8.93% from its likely low.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Camtek Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) shares are +114.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.27% against 26.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 188.9% this quarter before jumping 68.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $54.97 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $55Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.18 Million and $37Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 82.1% before jumping 48.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 84.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)’s Major holders

Camtek Ltd. insiders hold 40.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.81% of the shares at 57.1% float percentage. In total, 100 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.58 Million shares (or 5.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.74 Million shares, or about 4.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $38.2 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 2,580,000 shares. This is just over 5.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $60.94 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 522.95 Thousand, or 1.21% of the shares, all valued at about $12.35 Million.