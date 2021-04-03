Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s traded shares stood at 298,951 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.48, to imply an increase of 3.77% or $1.76 in intraday trading. The CMBM share’s 52-week high remains $53.86, putting it -11.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +92.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.57. The company has a valuation of $1.27 Billion, with an average of 340.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 300.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CMBM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

After registering a 3.77% upside in the last session, Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $49.87 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 2.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.71%, and 4.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 93.3%. Short interest in Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) saw shorts transact 402.42 Million shares and set a 1.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.21, implying an increase of 5.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $47 and $56 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMBM has been trading 15.51% off suggested target high and -3.05% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing Cambium Networks Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) shares are +187.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.51% against 2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 560% this quarter before jumping 87.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $83.07 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $82.81 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $60.43 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 177.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s Major holders

Cambium Networks Corporation insiders hold 2.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.65% of the shares at 88.04% float percentage. In total, 133 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Driehaus Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 753.83 Thousand shares (or 2.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc. with 457.23 Thousand shares, or about 1.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $11.47 Million.

We also have Buffalo Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Buffalo Small Cap Fund holds roughly 457,225 shares. This is just over 1.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 217.74 Thousand, or 0.83% of the shares, all valued at about $5.46 Million.