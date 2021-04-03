Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)’s traded shares stood at 1,040,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $42.77, to imply an increase of 0.4% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The BEP share’s 52-week high remains $49.87, putting it -16.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.94. The company has a valuation of $11.74 Billion, with an average of 311.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 561.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BEP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) trade information

After registering a 0.4% upside in the last session, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $43.34 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 1.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.84%, and 0.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.88%. Short interest in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) saw shorts transact 1.51 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.19, implying an increase of 8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $52 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BEP has been trading 21.58% off suggested target high and -1.8% from its likely low.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $657Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $702.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $571Million and $677Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.1% before jumping 3.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -86.13% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BEP Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.24, with the share yield ticking at 2.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.4%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)’s Major holders

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.12% of the shares at 58.12% float percentage. In total, 353 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 68.75 Million shares (or 25.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.97 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 12.43 Million shares, or about 4.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $536.24 Million.

We also have Principal Mid Cap Fund and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Principal Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 3,035,973 shares. This is just over 1.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $137.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.68 Million, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about $72.6 Million.