Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s traded shares stood at 311,273 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.97, to imply an increase of 7.18% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The BQ share’s 52-week high remains $12.84, putting it -115.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.06. The company has a valuation of $541.8 Million, with an average of 406.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Boqii Holding Limited (BQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BQ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) trade information

After registering a 7.18% upside in the last session, Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.99- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.71%, and -17.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.59%. Short interest in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) saw shorts transact 691.36 Million shares and set a 677.8 days time to cover.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 38.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s Major holders

Boqii Holding Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.12% of the shares at 10.12% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.39 Million shares (or 8.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sanders Morris Harris LLC with 455.35 Thousand shares, or about 0.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.37 Million.