Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s traded shares stood at 1,040,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6, to imply an increase of 2.74% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The UTI share’s 52-week high remains $8.31, putting it -38.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.47. The company has a valuation of $196.44 Million, with an average of 141.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 141.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UTI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) trade information

After registering a 2.74% upside in the last session, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.02- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.35%, and -4.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.12%. Short interest in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) saw shorts transact 441.05 Million shares and set a 3.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.6, implying an increase of 60% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UTI has been trading 83.33% off suggested target high and 33.33% from its likely low.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Universal Technical Institute, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) shares are +18.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 460% against 20.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -105.6% this quarter before jumping 108.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 117.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s Major holders

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. insiders hold 11.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.92% of the shares at 88.48% float percentage. In total, 124 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Park West Asset Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.06 Million shares (or 9.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 22NW, LP with 2.36 Million shares, or about 7.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $15.23 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 897,040 shares. This is just over 2.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.79 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 741.39 Thousand, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about $4.54 Million.