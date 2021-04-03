SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)’s traded shares stood at 865,164 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.11, to imply an increase of 4.13% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The SSSS share’s 52-week high remains $15.88, putting it -12.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.29. The company has a valuation of $285.24 Million, with an average of 791.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 393.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SSSS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.43.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) trade information

After registering a 4.13% upside in the last session, SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.28 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 1.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.84%, and 8.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.79%. Short interest in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) saw shorts transact 1.7 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.33, implying an increase of 22.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $18.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SSSS has been trading 31.11% off suggested target high and 13.39% from its likely low.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SuRo Capital Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) shares are +30.17% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 72% this quarter before falling -60.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -12.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 51.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 233% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SSSS Dividends

SuRo Capital Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 06 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SuRo Capital Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 1, with the share yield ticking at 7.38% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)’s Major holders

SuRo Capital Corp. insiders hold 17.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.31% of the shares at 27.18% float percentage. In total, 69 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bulldog Investors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 512.51 Thousand shares (or 2.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Parametric Portfolio Associates with 402.41 Thousand shares, or about 1.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5.27 Million.

We also have Special Opportunities Fd and Pax World Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Special Opportunities Fd holds roughly 429,034 shares. This is just over 2.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.62 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 350.29 Thousand, or 1.73% of the shares, all valued at about $4.59 Million.