Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s traded shares stood at 293,176 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $225, to imply a decline of -0.49% or -$1.1 in intraday trading. The SBNY share’s 52-week high remains $249.94, putting it -11.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $68.98. The company has a valuation of $12.97 Billion, with an average of 853.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 866.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Signature Bank (SBNY), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SBNY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.87.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) trade information

After registering a -0.49% downside in the last session, Signature Bank (SBNY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $229.5 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 1.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.25%, and 0.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 66.31%. Short interest in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) saw shorts transact 1.88 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $252.19, implying an increase of 12.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $165 and $315 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBNY has been trading 40% off suggested target high and -26.67% from its likely low.

Signature Bank (SBNY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Signature Bank share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Signature Bank (SBNY) shares are +171.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.99% against 12.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.7% this quarter before jumping 32.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $434.63 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $454Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $362.44 Million and $389.14 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.9% before jumping 16.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.32% annually.

SBNY Dividends

Signature Bank has its next earnings report out between April 21 and April 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Signature Bank has a forward dividend ratio of 2.24, with the share yield ticking at 0.99% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s Major holders

Signature Bank insiders hold 2.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.98% of the shares at 98.65% float percentage. In total, 490 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.6 Million shares (or 15.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $621.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.47 Million shares, or about 15.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $604.79 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Signature Bank (SBNY) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 1,498,781 shares. This is just over 5.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $327.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.45 Million, or 4.93% of the shares, all valued at about $196.65 Million.