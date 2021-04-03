MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s traded shares stood at 1,060,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.04, to imply an increase of 1.72% or $0.61 in intraday trading. The MAX share’s 52-week high remains $70.33, putting it -95.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.62. The company has a valuation of $2.14 Billion, with an average of 760.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 308.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MAX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $58, implying an increase of 60.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MAX has been trading 108.1% off suggested target high and 5.44% from its likely low.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -124.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.13% annually.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s Major holders

MediaAlpha, Inc. insiders hold 2.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.58% of the shares at 99.7% float percentage. In total, 99 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.48 Million shares (or 11.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $174.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 1.29 Million shares, or about 3.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $50.31 Million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 3,177,190 shares. This is just over 8.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $124.13 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 808.15 Thousand, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about $44.45 Million.